Gandapur issues video message after meeting with PTI founder

PESHAWAR (Dunya News): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday issued a video message after meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

In his message, Ali Amin Gandapur said that he met Imran Khan after five to six months. In the previous meeting, they had discussed reshuffling the provincial cabinet.

He said that he had also talked to Asad Qaiser and Shahram Tarakai regarding changes in the cabinet. Since the budget was near, he told the PTI founder that the cabinet changes would be made after the budget. He mentioned that he told Aqib Khan and Faisal Tarakai that their names were included in the proposal, and both of them resigned today.

The Chief Minister said that the changes in the government and cabinet are a normal process. Regarding the statements made by Aleema Khan, he said, "Imran Khan is my leader."

Ali Amin Gandapur further said that my duty is to provide right information to the PTI founder. I did not complain to Imran Khan about anyone --complaints are made by weak and hypocritical people.”

He added that during the meeting, he briefed the PTI founder on party affairs, stating that a major divide has emerged within the party.

