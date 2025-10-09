'Enough is enough': PM Shehbaz says terrorists will be crushed

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday vowed decisive action against terrorism, declaring “enough is enough” as he paid tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces for their ongoing sacrifices.

Speaking at a federal cabinet meeting, the premier said that soldiers and officers continue to lay down their lives for the country’s peace and security.

Referring to the recent funeral prayers in Rawalpindi for fallen soldiers, Shehbaz Sharif said he attended it alongside the Army Chief. He particularly praised the valour of Lieutenant Colonel Junaid, saying that the officer “wrote a new chapter of bravery and courage in Pakistan’s history”.

The prime minister lauded Pakistan’s armed forces, noting their decisive victories and sacrifices. “Our military has defeated India on the battlefield and raised Pakistan’s dignity and honour worldwide,” he said. Shehbaz reaffirmed that the government and people stand united against terrorism and extremism.

Touching on the conflict in Gaza, Shehbaz reiterated that Pakistan’s stance remains unchanged. “The entire nation has one voice – the war in Gaza must end,” he said. The prime minister shared that he attended the Arab-Islamic summit alongside eight countries, where he also met former US President Donald Trump. Discussions included trade and regional stability, while Islamic nations jointly condemned the genocide in Gaza.

Shehbaz also highlighted that Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia have deepened, calling his recent visit “historic”. The new bilateral agreement, he said, reflects the 77-year-long friendship between the two nations. He also commended the government’s negotiation team for its efforts in dialogue with Azad Kashmir’s leadership, saying, “Kashmiris are our crown; every issue will be resolved through mutual understanding.”

The premier added that Malaysia’s warm reception during his visit underscored the strength of bilateral ties. Malaysia has announced plans to import meat worth $200 million from Pakistan – a move welcomed by both countries.

Shehbaz congratulated his cabinet and economic team after Bloomberg ranked Pakistan as the second fastest-emerging economy after Turkiye. He said remittances reached $3.2 billion in September, marking an 11.3 percent increase compared to the same month last year. The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s enduring friendship with China, calling it a “reliable and steadfast partner through all challenges.”