Imran Khan orders resignation from Punjab assembly committees amid political maneuvers

PTI founder Imran Khan directs immediate resignation from Punjab Assembly committees as party intensifies political strategy, following earlier resignations and upcoming by-election boycotts.

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan directed party members to immediately resign from all Punjab Assembly standing committees, according to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

Addressing reporters outside Adiala Jail alongside Senator Ali Zafar on Thursday, Barrister Gohar confirmed that PTI currently leads 14 standing committees in Punjab. He stated that the resignation directive was issued directly by Imran Khan as part of the party’s evolving political strategy.

This move follows a similar step taken last month when PTI lawmakers resigned from standing committees in the National Assembly and Senate on Khan’s orders. The party is also planning to boycott upcoming by-elections, signaling a continued political struggle against the current government.

Barrister Gohar noted that his meeting with Imran Khan was the first in several days, describing the former premier as being in good health and high spirits. He also provided an update on the Toshakhana Two case trial, which has concluded, with final arguments slated for October 13 and a verdict expected by mid-next week. Gohar criticized the case as one of several “bogus” and politically motivated lawsuits aimed at keeping Khan imprisoned.

On the provincial front, the PTI founder will finalize cabinet appointments after the new chief minister takes office, Barrister Gohar revealed. He emphasized that the recently appointed KP chief minister was nominated by Khan himself and dismissed rumors of any internal party splits.

The resignation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has sparked controversy. Sources reveal that Gandapur submitted his resignation at the Governor House gate last night. However, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, currently in Islamabad, told that he has not yet received the formal resignation and will review it carefully once submitted.

Senator Ali Zafar added that the PTI founder intends to maintain the current cabinet temporarily, considering changes later if necessary. He affirmed that Khan views the chief minister’s replacement as a constitutional process and warned that any obstruction would provoke strong protests.

The PTI’s recent moves underline its ongoing resistance amidst mounting political and judicial pressures as it seeks to consolidate influence ahead of crucial elections.