Moscow hosts key talks on Afghan stability amid regional push for peace

A major "Moscow Format" summit on Afghanistan begins in Russia, with Pakistan, China, Iran, and others discussing security, terrorism, and humanitarian aid, criticizing Western disengagement.

MOSCOW (Dunya News) - A high-level meeting of the Moscow Format on Afghanistan commenced in the Russian capital, with participation from key regional stakeholders including Pakistan, China, Iran, India, and several Central Asian countries.

Opening the session, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov welcomed the Afghan Foreign Minister and emphasized that stability in Afghanistan is vital for peace across the region.

Lavrov sharply criticized Western countries for abandoning Afghanistan, stating that the West has left the Afghan people in hardship. He demanded the immediate release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets held in Western banks to provide much-needed economic relief to the Afghan population.

According to sources, Pakistan is being represented at the forum by its Special Representative for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, as well as Giyan Chand, the chargé d'affaires in Kabul, and Ambassador Ubaid Nizamani.

The summit is addressing Afghanistan’s security situation, political stability, and the regional threat of terrorism. Participants unanimously stressed that Afghan territory must not be used for terrorism against any other country.

Discussions are also covering counter-terrorism cooperation, regional collaboration, and humanitarian assistance. The Moscow Format includes permanent members Russia, Pakistan, China, Iran, India, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, all aiming to formulate a joint strategy for peace in Afghanistan and regional stability.

Sources indicate that key proposals regarding Afghanistan’s future are on the table, with Lavrov warning that failed Western policies pose a renewed threat to the region.