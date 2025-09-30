FM Dar says Gaza peace plan being opposed for political reasons

He said eight Muslim nations, including Pakistan, have been working to bring peace to Gaza

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that the Gaza peace agreement is being opposed for political reasons, questioning if critics want the bloodshed of innocent civilians to continue.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, he said the meeting of eight Muslim countries' leaders with US President Donald Trump aimed to restore peace in Gaza.

He noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was clear on achieving peace in Gaza, and Pakistan, along with other Muslim nations, had started coordination on the issue before the UN General Assembly session.

The eight Muslim nations have been working to bring peace to Gaza in every way possible.

Dar revealed that before meeting Trump, the foreign ministers of the eight countries held a meeting with an agenda with focus on securing an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, stopping civilian bloodshed, ensuring aid delivery to the Strip, preventing further displacement of Gaza residents, enabling the return of those already displaced, rebuilding the devastated region, and countering Israel’s annexation plans in the West Bank.

He further shared that during the meeting with Trump, they presented their agenda in detail, and Trump responded by asking his team and the representatives to develop a workable proposal.