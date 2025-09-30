Trump warns Hamas over peace plan, recalls India losing 7 jets to Pakistan

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – US President Donald Trump has said that Hamas fighters have only three to four days to respond to Washington’s Gaza peace plan, otherwise they could face severe consequences.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump stressed that Israeli and Arab leaders had already approved the proposal, leaving Hamas with a critical choice.

The president underlined that the plan is not open to much negotiation. “Hamas is either going to be doing it or not, and if it’s not, it’s going to be a very sad end,” he told the media. According to him, Arab and Muslim nations, alongside Israel, have all expressed their support for the initiative.

Peace plan deadline

Trump said Hamas must decide swiftly on whether to agree to the peace framework. “We’re just waiting for Hamas,” he added, pointing out that they have between three and four days to deliver a formal response. He warned that rejecting the offer would lead to a “very unfortunate outcome”.

The president insisted that the plan represents a rare consensus in the region, noting that multiple Arab leaders have already aligned with the proposal.

Pakistan-India conflict

During his remarks, Trump unexpectedly recalled past hostilities between Pakistan and India. He noted that in one of the military confrontations, Pakistan had successfully shot down seven Indian fighter aircraft. Without elaborating further, he described it as an example of the intensity of regional conflicts.

Trump’s reference linked back to his broader point that unresolved disputes in volatile regions can escalate rapidly unless peace efforts are embraced.