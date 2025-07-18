DPM Dar, Afghan PM discuss bilateral and regional issues

They reaffirmed commitment to maintain high-level contacts to promote bilateral relations

KABUL (Dunya News) - On the sidelines of the signing ceremony for the Framework Agreement on Joint Feasibility Study of the Uzbek-Afghan-Pak (UAP) Railway Corridor, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar called on Afghan Prime Minister, Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund.

The two leaders exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including peace and security, trade and transit cooperation and regional connectivity.

Recalling their earlier meeting on 19 April 2025, they reaffirmed commitment to continued engagement and agreed to maintain high-level contacts to promote bilateral relations.

ISHAQ DAR, ACTING AFGHAN INTERIOR MINISTER DISCUSS REGIONAL SECURITY

A meeting between the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Sirajuddin Haqqani, Acting Interior Minister of Afghanistan took place on the sidelines of the signing ceremony for the Framework Agreement on Joint Feasibility Study of the Uzbek-Afghan-Pak (UAP) Rail Corridor.

Both sides held in-depth discussions on security matters and reaffirmed the importance of eradicating the threats to regional countries.

Ishaq Dar underlined the importance of addressing all issues of concern, in particular security and border management, to harness the full potential of economic cooperation and regional connectivity.

