NAB to launch nationwide crackdown against fraudulent allotments of public land

LAHORE (Dunya News) - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed on Thursday disclosed NAB’s plan to launch a comprehensive nationwide crackdown against fraudulent allotments of public land, in coordination with provincial governments.

He revealed this during a ceremony organized by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore to disburse Rs 3.20 billion among Eden Housing scam victims.

The cheque distribution ceremony held at NAB Lahore was graced by NAB Chairman Lt. Gen. (R) Nazir Ahmad. The event was conducted under the supervision of NAB DG Ghulam Safdar Shah.

The NAB chairman highlighted that the total claims submitted by 11,880 victims against Eden administration amounted to Rs 13 billion, however, NAB succeeded in plea bargain of Rs 16 billion, exceeding the total claimed amount by 23 percent, thereby ensuring enhanced compensation for all the affectees.

He informed that NAB Lahore had, so far, recovered Rs 11.8 billion from Eden authorities, out of which Rs 8.6 billion had already been disbursed among the victims.

He said, “With the commencement of the fifth installment of Rs 3.2 billion, the bureau continues its efforts to recover the remaining Rs. 4.2 billion, for which the performance of NAB Lahore merits recognition and appreciation.”

He further announced that going forward, victims would no longer be required to visit NAB offices to receive their compensation, instead the payments would be transferred directly into their bank accounts through a streamlined digital system.

The chairman appreciated NAB Lahore and investigation teams decisively working against illegal housing schemes and said that since its establishment, the bureau had achieved record recoveries totaling to Rs 236 billion, with Rs 233 billion disbursed to approximately 94,000 affectees.

While outlining NAB’s broader accountability agenda, the chairman revealed that, in collaboration with provincial governments, comprehensive reforms in Real Estate sector were currently being implemented.

