Rawalpindi-Murree-Kashmir Road closed due to landslide

Tourists are requested to use Murree Expressway to travel from Rawalpindi and Islamabad to Murree.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Due to landslide at the Salgran on Thursday, the Rawalpindi-Murree-Kashmir Road was temporarily closed for all kind of traffic.

Chief Traffic Officer Murree Waseem Akhtar, in a statement, requested the public and tourists to use the Murree Expressway to travel from Rawalpindi and Islamabad to the hill station.

“Traffic diversions have been put in place at 17 Mile Toll Plaza, Bawar, Bansara Gali, Jhika Gali and Lower Topa,” he said, asking the public to follow the instructions of the traffic wardens deployed at the points.

He also urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel during rainy days.

The CTO further said the district police and traffic police had been deployed at the landslide point.

“While driving in Murree, drive carefully in the rain, keep a proper distance from the next vehicle, and avoid overtaking,” he added.

