Gwadar development key to Balochistan's future: CM Bugti

Bugti announced that government is considering the launch of a ferry service between Gwadar and Oman

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti underscored the pivotal role of Gwadar in driving Balochistan’s progress in a virtual participation in meetings with the Federal Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

The discussion centered on infrastructure development, improved public services, and new employment opportunities in the region.

Bugti announced that the government is actively considering the launch of a ferry service between Gwadar and Oman, aimed at improving regional connectivity and facilitating travel for religious pilgrims.

“This initiative will ease travel and directly benefit local communities,” he said, pledging full provincial cooperation and calling the plan a milestone for cross-border integration.

The Chief Minister welcomed the Gwadar Port Authority’s move to establish a desalination plant, which will provide 1.2 million gallons of clean drinking water daily, a long-awaited solution to the city’s chronic water shortage.

On youth empowerment, Bugti highlighted plans to provide international-standard vocational training through the Pak-China Technical and Vocational Center.

“We've launched a programme to train 30,000 youth and connect them to overseas employment. Respectable work for our youth is the foundation of Balochistan’s prosperity,” he asserted.

Bugti also reaffirmed provincial support for all initiatives proposed by the Gwadar Port Authority, emphasising that Gwadar’s development is inseparable from the province’s broader economic ambitions.

“Gwadar’s success is Balochistan’s success. Every available resource is being directed toward achieving this goal,” he concluded.

