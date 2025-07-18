Pak-Afghan-Uzbek leaders express commitment to peace

They emphasized the importance of sustained cooperation to unlock the region’s economic potential.

KABUL (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Thursday along with the Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, held a trilateral meeting in Kabul ahead of the signing of the Framework Agreement on the Joint Feasibility Study for Uzbek-Afghan-Pak (UAP) Railway project.

The meeting reaffirmed strong ties and a shared commitment to peace, connectivity, trade, and regional development.

The three sides emphasized the importance of sustained cooperation to unlock the region’s economic potential and ensure long-term prosperity for their peoples.

