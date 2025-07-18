Murad Ali Shah visits rain-hit areas in Hyderabad

He instructed the administration to ensure rapid drainage of stagnant rainwater from low-lying areas

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah conducted a detailed visit to various rain-affected areas of Hyderabad on Thursday. He offered apology to the citizens of Hyderabad for the inconvenience caused by the rains and directed the district administration to ensure immediate relief to the public.

Accompanied by provincial ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon and Jam Khan Shoro, Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro, Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon and Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon, the Chief Minister inspected the severely affected locations.

Syed Murad Ali Shah inspected Civil Lines, Thandi Sarak, Autobahn Road Pumping Station, Railway Underpass, Fatah Chowk, Makki Shah Road, Qazi Qayyum Road and low-lying areas of Qasimabad. He instructed the administration to ensure rapid drainage of stagnant rainwater from all low-lying areas and accelerate sanitation efforts.

During a briefing, the Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon informed the CM that on July 14, heavy rainfall (107mm) recorded in an hour, with 91mm in Latifabad and 55mm in Qasimabad. He added that 90 percent of the city’s areas had been cleared of rainwater within 24 hours.

The CM emphasised focused attention on Railway Underpass and other low-lying points, directing that all measures be taken to protect human lives. Expressing grief over a citizen’s death during the rain, he offered his condolences.

He further directed that work on under-construction roads be expedited and public service messages be displayed on city walls. He noted that some parts of the city still had standing water and ordered its immediate drainage.

