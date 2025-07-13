State institutions should not play political roles: CM Gandapur

He claimed that no political party in history faced the kind of oppression that PTI has

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has strongly criticized the involvement of state institutions in political affairs, stating that running or toppling governments is not their job.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Gandapur said, “The nation is now aware; February 8 proved that the people have awakened. There is nothing substantial in the cases against Imran Khan, which is why those cases aren’t being pursued.”

He claimed that no political party in history faced the kind of oppression and brutality that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has. “State institutions are engaged in work that is beyond their constitutional mandate,” he said. “I’m the son and brother of a soldier. Let’s accept our mistakes and fix things collectively.”

Gandapur also criticized the arrest of Imran Khan’s wife, terming it unjustified. “Imran Khan has expressed willingness to negotiate for the sake of Pakistan,” he added.

He called out rival political parties for relying on “others' shoulders” to gain power, saying these parties have been rejected by the people. “If I have betrayed the country, prove it and hang me in the public square.”

The chief minister said the PTI founder taught them to work not just for politics but for future generations. He mentioned that the PTI’s campaign for change starts now. “The 90 days of change Imran Khan always talked about – they start from today.”

Gandapur announced that PTI would request permission for a peaceful rally in Lahore. “We are here peacefully and will return the same way.”

He concluded by stating, “They claim I’ve met with someone. Yes, I’ve met with everyone — for Pakistan. My leader and his wife are in jail. This is Pakistan’s battle.”