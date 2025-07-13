Gandapur gives 90-day ultimatum for release of PTI founder

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Firebrand KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has given the ultimatum of 90 days for the release of PTI founder.

In his fiery speech at PTI parliamentary meeting here on Saturday night, the PTI leader warned if his party workers were picked up, he would firmly retaliated.

“If you shoot at us, remember you could also be hit by the bullets. Either you or we will not be here if PTI founder was not released in 90 days. My leader is innocent. On 90st day, PTI founder would be with us. No case is against him,” Ali Amin Gandapur said.

Criticising JUI-F emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his desire to bring a change in KP government, PTI Chief Minister Ali Amin said Maulana Fazlur Rehman himself enjoyed fake mandate, how he talked about removing the KP government, adding it would be better for him to bring a change in himself, instead of talking change in KP government.

“I am not afraid of threats of toppling my government. Go and remove my government. You have not given us KP government.

“PTI founder even today says he is ready for negotiations. Suspending PTI MPAs in Punjab Assembly is a lawlessness. If they continue such act, then I would remove their chairmen in KP,” Gandapur said.

At the end of his speech he along with party leaders raised slogans in favour of the party founder and took oath from the PTI parliamentarians to launch a movement for the release of the PTI founder.

