PTI convoy reaches Lahore to finalise protest movement strategy

PTI leadership to hold key meeting at Raiwind Farmhouse amid arrests of party members

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) convoy has reached Lahore to finalise the roadmap for the party’s upcoming protest movement.

The convoy is being led by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Senior leadership from both Punjab and KP, including members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, are part of the procession.

The convoy was warmly received by party workers at Shahdara, where enthusiasm was high despite a tense political climate.

Meanwhile, police have begun a crackdown on PTI leaders. Yasir Gillani, a prominent PTI figure, was reportedly detained near the Ravi Bridge.

According to party sources, the leadership will proceed from Shahdara to the Raiwind Farmhouse, where a dinner and a joint parliamentary meeting of PTI’s Punjab and KP members will be held.

The session, chaired by Barrister Gohar and CM Gandapur, will focus on devising a clear strategy for the protest movement.

The PTI is expected to formally announce its protest campaign in a press conference scheduled for tomorrow.

As political tensions continue to rise, PTI’s latest mobilisation signals a renewed effort to pressure the government through street power and organised resistance.