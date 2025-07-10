ANP leader Maulana Khan Zeb among two shot dead in Bajaur

Pakistan Pakistan ANP leader Maulana Khan Zeb among two shot dead in Bajaur

Gunmen open fire, killing ANP leader, one other; three injured as peace march campaign turns tragic

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 10 Jul 2025 18:50:59 PKT

BAJAUR (Dunya News) - Unknown assailants opened fire near the Khar Tehsil headquarters in Bajaur, killing Maulana Khan Zeb, a senior leader of the Awami National Party (ANP), along with another individual.

The attack also left three of his companions injured, according to District Police Officer (DPO) Waqas Rafiq.

Maulana Khan Zeb was reportedly campaigning for a peace march scheduled for July 13 when the deadly incident occurred.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM, Ali Amin Gandapur, took immediate notice of the incident and ordered a detailed report while directing law enforcement to launch an urgent operation to apprehend those responsible.

Read also: JI leader gunned down in Bajaur

Expressing deep sorrow, Gandapur extended condolences to the families of the deceased, praying for the souls of the departed and strength for the bereaved. He assured the public that those involved in the attack will not escape justice.

The incident raised concerns about the safety of peace advocates in conflict-prone regions, especially ahead of significant public demonstrations aimed at promoting harmony.