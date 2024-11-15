JI leader gunned down in Bajaur

Two suspected robbers killed in 'encounter' with police

BAJAUR (Dunya News) – Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Bajaur general secretary was shot dead, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

JI leader Sufi Hameed Jan was gunned down in Anyat Qila. Unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate fire on him. He sustained severe bullet injuries and died before being shifted to hospital.

Police were called to the crime scene. They started investigation after shifting the dead body to hospital.

TWO SUSPECTED ROBBERS KILLED

In Gujranwala, two alleged robbers were killed in an encounter with police. Aroop police near Ali Chowk attempted to stop four suspects riding two bikes, but they did not stop and started indiscriminate firing.

Police retaliated to their firing. As a result, two suspected robbers were killed and their two accomplices escaped. Police claimed that the suspects were killed in the firing of their own accomplices.

The dead robbers were involved in killing two citizens during robbery. Arms and bullets and other valuables were seized from the dead robbers.

BANDITS KILL YOUNGSTER IN KASUR

In Kasur, a youngster was killed at the hands of bandits in B-Division police jurisdiction.

A 22-year-old youth was returning home from work when two robbers snatched valuables from him.

When he tried to take back his valuables, the robbers killed him. On information, police reached the crime scene and started investigation.