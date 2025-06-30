Tensions rise in Karachi as govt employees clash with police

Salaries and pensions protest turns violent; over 20 arrested as demonstrators march toward Red Zone

Mon, 30 Jun 2025 21:11:12 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A protest by the Sindh Employees Grand Alliance demanding salary and pension increases escalated into a violent clash with police on Monday as demonstrators attempted to march toward Karachi’s Red Zone following failed negotiations with the provincial government.

The standoff began outside the Karachi Press Club, where government employees rallied in large numbers. As protesters moved toward the restricted Red Zone, police used batons, tear gas, and water cannons to disperse them. In response, angry protesters reportedly pelted stones at law enforcement, further intensifying the chaos.

Chanting slogans against the provincial authorities, protesters broke through barricades and staged a sit-in near the Red Zone, prompting another round of tear gas shelling. This affected bystanders, several of whom experienced breathing issues. A female police officer also collapsed and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

To contain the movement, police erected roadblocks on major arteries including I.I. Chundrigar Road, resulting in severe traffic congestion across surrounding areas. Earlier, access routes to the Press Club were sealed off, disrupting the movement of journalists and commuters alike.

In a crackdown that followed, over 20 protesters were detained and transferred to local police stations.

DIG South stated that blocking roads will not be tolerated and that law and order must prevail.

