Reserved seats case: SIC urges Supreme Court to release 'order of the court'

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) petitioned the Supreme Court of Pakistan, requesting that the final decision in the reserved seats review case be reissued as an Order of the Court bearing signatures from all 12 judges of the bench.

Filed by Advocate Hamid Khan on behalf of the SIC, the application references the apex court’s May 6 directive, which stated that any dissenting opinions should be included in the final verdict.

The petition notes that the June 27 short order lacks the signatures of Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Aqeel Abbasi, raising concerns about the order’s completeness and legal weight.

According to the SIC, this omission affects a matter of fundamental rights and public interest.

The SIC argues that a judgment signed by all 12 judges will carry greater legitimacy and clarity, especially in a high-stakes constitutional matter such as this.

The application also urges the Supreme Court to publish the complete, signed order on its official website, including the endorsements of Justices Malik and Abbasi, to ensure transparency and public access.

The case involves the contentious issue of reserved seats allocation, a politically sensitive matter that could influence the balance of power in Pakistan’s legislative framework.