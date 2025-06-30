Pakistan urges India to implement Indus Waters Treaty following Hague court's ruling

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan urges India to implement Indus Waters Treaty following Hague court's ruling

The Foreign Office, in a statement issued on Monday, welcomed the decision

Topline Court of Arbitration has upheld Pakistan's position on the Indus Waters Treaty

Court clearly stated that India has no legal authority to suspend Indus Waters Treaty

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 30 Jun 2025 18:17:40 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan on Monday urged India to immediately resume the normal functioning of the Indus Waters Treaty, and fulfill its treaty obligations.

Earlier, the Foreign Office welcomed the Supplemental Award announced by the Court of Arbitration, vindicating Islamabad's position that the Indus Waters Treaty remains valid and operational, and that India has no right to take a unilateral action about it.

The Foreign Office, in a statement issued on Monday, welcomed the decision.

In a Supplemental Award announced on Friday last, the Court of Arbitration hearing the Pakistan-India dispute over Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects has found that its competence remains intact, and that it has a continuing responsibility to advance these proceedings in a timely, efficient, and fair manner.

The Court of Arbitration decided to announce this Supplemental Award in the wake of India's illegal and unilateral announcement to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

Also Read: PM vows to defend Pakistan's right to water as provided under IWT

Earlier, the Court of Arbitration has upheld Pakistan’s position on the Indus Waters Treaty, rejecting India’s claim to unilaterally suspend the agreement.

In its decision, the court clearly stated that India has no legal authority to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty.

PR No.1️⃣9️⃣2️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣



Pakistan Welcomes the Supplemental Award Announced by the Court of Arbitration



In a Supplemental Award announced on 27 June 2025, the Court of Arbitration hearing the Pakistan-India dispute over Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects has found that… pic.twitter.com/moo4wndr6U — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) June 30, 2025

The court noted that it had thoroughly reviewed the treaty and found no provision that allows either party to suspend it unilaterally.

The ruling comes in response to India's announcement on April 23, 2025, declaring the immediate suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty following a militant attack in Pahalgam.