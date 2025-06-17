PM vows to defend Pakistan's right to water as provided under IWT

Pakistan Pakistan PM vows to defend Pakistan's right to water as provided under IWT

Expresses concerns over India's unilateral actions that aim to hold Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 17 Jun 2025 10:13:09 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said Pakistan will defend its right to water, as provided under the Indus Water Treaty.

He expressed the resolve in his message on the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, observed annually on 17 June. The day highlights the global urgency to address land degradation and enhance resilience to the escalating impacts of drought.

“The 2025 theme, “Restore the land. Unlock the opportunities,” is a timely call to action, reminding us that restoring degraded landscapes is essential not only for climate resilience but also for unlocking social, economic, and environmental benefits,” the premier said.

Pakistan remains committed to the implementation of its international obligations, particularly those agreements that are vital to regional peace.

He highlighted that India’s unilateral actions that aim to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance are a matter of serious concern for Pakistan.

“There is no provision for such actions under the Treaty, and the waters of the Indus are the lifeline of the 240 million people of Pakistan. The Government of Pakistan will defend its right to water, as provided under the Treaty, while simultaneously accelerating efforts to enhance its domestic water storage capacity,” the premier said.

Land is a vital asset for Pakistan’s food security, water availability, biodiversity conservation, and rural livelihoods. However, nearly 50% of our land area is affected by various forms of degradation driven by deforestation, overgrazing, salinity, waterlogging, and unplanned urbanization. These issues are compounded by climate change, which has intensified the frequency and severity of droughts, wildfires, and floods. The unprecedented 2022 floods and recurring dry spells illustrate the scale of challenges we face.

He said the government has also prioritized sustainable land management and ecosystem restoration as key pillars of its climate resilience agenda. Landmark initiatives like the Up-scaling of the Green Pakistan Programme have resulted in the plantation of over 2.2 billion plants, he pointed out.

“We are also implementing the National Climate Change Policy and National Adaptation Plan to guide integrated land use and enhance ecological integrity. These policy frameworks align with our commitments under the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), to which Pakistan has been a Party since 1997.”

PM Shehbaz has urged all stakeholders to join hands in restoring country’s lands and securing a climate-resilient future for generations to come.