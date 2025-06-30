Major blow to PTI in Azad Kashmir as two lawmakers join PPP

Pakistan Pakistan Major blow to PTI in Azad Kashmir as two lawmakers join PPP

The announcement came after senior politicians met PPP’s Faryal Talpur

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 30 Jun 2025 20:09:53 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered a major political setback in Azad Kashmir as two prominent members of the Legislative Assembly joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The announcement came after senior politicians met Faryal Talpur, President of PPP’s Women Wing in Karachi on Monday.

During the meeting at Zardari House, PTI Azad Kashmir's Senior Vice President and MLA Chaudhry Rafiq Nayyar, along with Transport Minister Javed Butt, formally announced their decision to join PPP.

Both leaders expressed full confidence in the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Also Read: GB politicians join PPP

Speaking on the occasion, former AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that PPP is the only political party truly committed to advancing the Kashmir cause and the development of Azad Kashmir.

Faryal Talpur warmly welcomed Chaudhry Rafiq Nayyar and Javed Butt, along with their associates, into the PPP fold.

AJK Minister and PPP Azad Kashmir General Secretary Faisal Mumtaz and Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz were also present on the occasion.