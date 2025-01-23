GB politicians join PPP

In-focus

They met PPP Chairman Bilawal and announced to join PPP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Leaders of various political parties from Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) called on Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and announced joining the PPP.

After the meeting, prominent figures from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), along with representatives of other political groups from Gilgit-Baltistan, formally joined the PPP.

The gathering was attended by Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Mehdi Shah, PPP Gilgit-Baltistan President Amjad Advocate, and Information Secretary Sadia Danish.

Among those who joined the PPP were former Speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Fida Muhammad Nashad from PTI and former minister Iqbal Hassan from PML-N.

Also, Haider Khan, a former PTI minister in the Gilgit-Baltistan government, Dr Abbas, chairman of the Gilgit-Baltistan National Movement, and Amna Ansari Advocate, former president of PTI's women’s wing and ex-member of the assembly, also announced their affiliation with the PPP.

Other notable leaders joining the party included former Assembly member Wazir Hassan, PTI Gilgit-Baltistan leaders Muhammad Naseem Khan and Khadim Dilshad Shigri, along with Wazir Tajwar, Ameer Khan, and Wazir Zulfiqar.

 

