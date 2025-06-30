Naval chief visits PAF Air War College, underscores joint preparedness

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, on Monday visited PAF Air War College where he lauded the academic and professional excellence being imparted at the institute.

On his arrival, he was received by President of the air war institute, Air Vice Marshal Rashid Habib. The chief guest acknowledged the college's vital role in grooming future military leadership capable of meeting the multifaceted challenges of modern warfare.

While addressing the participants of Air War Course, the Naval Chief underscored that operational preparedness remains the cornerstone of triumph in modern warfare.

He referenced recent developments along the eastern front as a vivid illustration of the critical need for constant readiness and strategic foresight while also lauding the leadership of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and recognized his role in modernizing PAF.

The Naval Chief reiterated that Pakistan Navy’s combat capabilities have undergone a substantial enhancement across all operational domains - surface, sub-surface and aerial - enabling a more agile and potent maritime force. Emphasizing the imperative of cohesive national defence, he stressed the importance of inter-services collaboration in achieving strategic objectives.

In this regard, he announced the initiation of more frequent and integrated joint operational exercises with Pakistan Air Force, aimed at further reinforcing the synergy and interoperability between the two services.

The Naval Chief also highlighted the transformative role of technological innovation in contemporary conflicts. Citing the growing significance of Unmanned Aerial Systems, he highlighted an upcoming strategic collaboration between the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park (NASTP) and Pakistan Maritime Science & Technology Park (PMSTP).

PAF Air War College Institute is a prestigious institution of Pakistan Air Force, where mid-level officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries are prepared for assumption of key Command and Staff appointments.

The course participants are exposed to over a hundred subject matter experts including civil and military professionals, diplomats, academicians, lawyers, industrialists, scientists, economists and media personnel.

Exclusive interaction with foreign faculty and strategists is also ensured to provide in-depth and academic rigor to the course.

