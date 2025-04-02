Naval chief says Pakistan Navy fully committed to protect maritime borders

Pakistan Pakistan Naval chief says Pakistan Navy fully committed to protect maritime borders

He was talking to the officers of Pakistan Navy during his visit to forward posts

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 02 Apr 2025 21:40:13 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf has reaffirmed Pakistan Navy's steadfast commitment to protect country's maritime borders.

He was talking to the officers of Pakistan Navy during his visit to forward posts in Coastal and Creeks Areas, as well as several Pakistan Navy ships.

Highlighting the crucial role of Pakistan Navy in regional stability, the naval chief emphasized that safeguarding national interests remains paramount, even during festive occasions.

Also Read: Pakistan, Bangladesh naval chiefs discuss matters of mutual interest

He commended the unwavering dedication and high morale of Pakistan Navy personnel in undertaking the task of defending this vital frontier amidst harsh terrain of marshes, swamps, and unpredictable waterways.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf also lauded their sacrifices in maintaining vigilance and operational readiness and encouraged them to continue their mission with the same professionalism and resolve.

The naval chief expressed his complete satisfaction with the operational preparedness of Pak Marines in the Creeks Area.