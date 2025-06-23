Nov 26 protest case: Charges to be framed on next hearing

Pakistan Pakistan Nov 26 protest case: Charges to be framed on next hearing

Islamabad court adjourns hearing in anti-terrorism cases against PTI workers till June 30

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 23 Jun 2025 18:17:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Charges will be formally filed against the accused in cases registered against PTI workers for the protest held on November 26 on the next date of hearing.

Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain of the Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court heard two related cases.

PTI representatives including Sardar Muhammad Masroof Khan and Zahid Bashir Dar appeared in court on behalf of the accused workers.

The court distributed copies of the challan (charge sheet) in one case from Margalla Police Station, while in the second case, a discharge request was filed by one of the accused.

The court adjourned the hearing of both cases until June 30.

It is worth noting that the cases against PTI workers have been registered under anti-terrorism laws.

More to read: LHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's bail pleas in May 9 cases