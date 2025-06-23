LHC to announce verdict on Imran Khan's bail in May 9 cases on June 24

Pakistan Pakistan LHC to announce verdict on Imran Khan's bail in May 9 cases on June 24

A two-member bench headed by Justice Shehbaz Rizvi heard arguments from both sides

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 23 Jun 2025 18:36:55 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court will announce its verdict tomorrow on the bail petitions of PTI founder Imran Khan in eight cases related to the May 9 riots.

Court staff informed PTI workers and journalists present in the courtroom about the scheduled announcement.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Shehbaz Rizvi and Justice Tariq Mehmood had earlier reserved the decision after hearing arguments from both sides.

It is worth noting that following the May 9, 2023, protests and arson incidents across various cities, several cases were filed against Imran Khan.

The charges include inciting violence, damaging public property, and disrupting law and order.

Read also: LHC sets hearing for Imran Khan's bail in May 9 cases

Earlier, the LHC had scheduled a hearing on May 15 for bail petitions filed by former prime minister Imran Khan in eight cases related to the May 9 riots.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi presided over the hearing. The court had summoned the special prosecutor to present arguments during the proceedings.

Imran Khan had filed the bail petitions through his legal counsel, Barrister Salman Safdar, seeking relief in cases related to the Jinnah House and Askari Tower arson incidents, among others.

