Dialogue key to lasting peace, stability in Middle East, says President Zardari

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News): President Asif Ali Zardari has emphasised that dialogue is essential for lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

In a statement issued from the federal capital, President Zardari expressed concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East, warning that the situation in the region could spiral out of control and pose a threat to millions of innocent lives.

He urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and stressed the need for a peaceful path through dialogue and diplomacy.

The president stated that dialogue is crucial for enduring peace and stability in the Middle East, and called on the international community to play its role in resolving the crisis. He emphasised that global efforts are vital for the region’s stability and the well-being of its people.