Brawl erupts in National Assembly during FinMin's speech

The clash occurred between PTI MNA Iqbal Afridi and PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Assembly witnessed scenes of physical altercation on Monday as tensions between government and opposition lawmakers boiled over during a heated session.

The clash occurred between PTI MNA Iqbal Afridi and PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi amid loud protests and chants from both benches. It was reported that verbal exchanges quickly turned physical when both lawmakers confronted each other near the speaker’s dais.

The incident unfolded during the session, following a disruption of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s speech by opposition members. As Speaker Ayaz Sadiq urged calm, members from both sides continued shouting, accusing each other of disrespecting parliamentary decorum.

Speaker Sadiq strongly condemned the incident, warning all members that such behavior would not be tolerated in the House. “This is a place for debate, not brawls,” he said.

Due to the disorder, the speaker postponed agenda item three and asked the finance minister to wrap up the budget debate instead. “The disruption was caused by Iqbal Afridi,” the speaker remarked, instructing the security staff to intervene.

Security personnel intervened to separate the two lawmakers and prevent further escalation.

As PPP lawmakers refused to allow Omar Ayub to speak, the opposition benches erupted in protest, further escalating the chaos in the house.