LHC sets hearing for Imran Khan's bail in May 9 cases

Pakistan Pakistan LHC sets hearing for Imran Khan's bail in May 9 cases

Imran Khan filed the bail petitions through his legal counsel, Barrister Salman Safdar

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 12 May 2025 10:25:02 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) The Lahore High Court has scheduled a hearing on May 15 for bail petitions filed by former prime minister Imran Khan in eight cases related to the May 9 riots.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi will preside over the hearing. The court has summoned the special prosecutor to present arguments during the proceedings.

Imran Khan filed the bail petitions through his legal counsel, Barrister Salman Safdar, seeking relief in cases related to the Jinnah House and Askari Tower arson incidents, among others.