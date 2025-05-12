Tessori pays tributes to armed forces, Pakistani pilots

Kamran Tessori said that the nation has trust in its armed forces.

Mon, 12 May 2025 06:02:35 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday while paying tributes to the armed forces of the country said that our forces had kept the head of the nation high.

Addressing a press conference at the Sindh Governor House, he said that our pilots did a good job against enemy.

He said that Pakistani pilots were our proud and the success of operation Bunyan al Marsoos against Indian aggression would be remembered. He said that the nation has trust in its armed forces.

He further said that the Governor House distributed sweets on the success of operation Bunyan al Marsoos.

