Funeral prayers in absentia held in Kasur for victims of Indian aggression

Mon, 12 May 2025

KASUR (Dunya News) - Funeral prayers in absentia were held in Khudian Khas, Kasur, for the Pakistanis martyred during recent Indian aggression.

The ceremony was attended by Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Minister of State Malik Rasheed Ahmad Khan, and Provincial Assembly Member Malik Saeed Ahmad Khan. Also present were senior military officers, bureaucrats, police officials, and thousands of local citizens.

The funeral was organised at High School Khudian Khas, where special prayers were offered for the martyrs of the Pakistan Armed Forces and the nation.

Following the prayers, messages of national unity and solidarity with the families of the martyrs were shared, and prayers for peace and national security were also offered.

Speaking at the occasion, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stated, “The Pakistani nation will never forget its martyrs, and we will always honor their sacrifices.” He further emphasised that those who lay down their lives for Pakistan’s security and survival are the true heroes of the nation.