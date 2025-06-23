PM Shehbaz holds key meeting with Iranian ambassador, discusses regional situation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, arrived at the Prime Minister’s House and held an important meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ahead of a crucial meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC).

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on Iran-Israel tensions, regional peace and stability, and the latest geopolitical developments.

According to sources, the Iranian ambassador briefed the PM on the Iran-Israel-U.S. conflict and conveyed Iran’s stance. In response, the Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s principled position on peace, stability, and diplomatic resolution.

The meeting is being considered a significant diplomatic development in the context of rising tensions in the region, highlighting the importance of balanced foreign policy and strong diplomatic engagement in Pakistan’s international relations.

