LHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's bail pleas in May 9 cases

A two-member bench headed by Justice Shehbaz Rizvi heard arguments from both sides

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court has reserved its verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s bail applications in eight cases related to the May 9 incidents.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Shehbaz Rizvi heard arguments from both sides before reserving the decision.

The cases stem from protests and arson incidents that erupted in various cities on May 9, 2023, following Imran Khan’s arrest.

He faces multiple charges, including inciting violence, damaging public property, and disturbing law and order.

Earlier, the LHC had scheduled a hearing on May 15 for bail petitions filed by former prime minister Imran Khan in eight cases related to the May 9 riots.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi presided over the hearing. The court had summoned the special prosecutor to present arguments during the proceedings.

Imran Khan had filed the bail petitions through his legal counsel, Barrister Salman Safdar, seeking relief in cases related to the Jinnah House and Askari Tower arson incidents, among others.

