PM lauds diplomatic delegation for exposing Indian aggression

Follow on Published On: Mon, 23 Jun 2025 14:50:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday met with Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik at the PM House, where matters related to the government climate policies and recent diplomatic efforts were discussed.

During the meeting, Dr Musadik Malik briefed the prime minister about the engagements of the diplomatic delegation.

The prime minister paid tribute to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other members of the delegation for successfully exposing India’s recent unprovoked military and water aggression before the world, and for their successful diplomatic tour of the United States and Europe.

During the meeting, the measures taken by the Ministry of Climate Change under the government’s initiatives to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change also came under discussion.