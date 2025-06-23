PM Shehbaz chairs NSC meeting amid Iran-US tensions

Field Marshal Asim Munir briefs participants on his recent visit to the United States

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called a key meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) today (Monday), sources confirmed.

The meeting is being attended by both the military and civilian leadership including Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

According to sources, Field Marshal Asim Munir is briefing participants on his recent visit to the United States.

The meeting is also holding detailed consultations on the escalating Iran-US tensions, with possible major decisions regarding support for Iran and other strategic matters.

The meeting is also reviewing internal and border security situations.

Other key attendees include Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and other top officials.

The meeting is scheduled for 12pm at the Prime Minister’s House.

PM TALKS TO IRANIAN PRESIDENT

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz had a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and discussed critical issues related to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s House, the leaders exchanged views on various matters concerning the conflict.

PM Sharif strongly condemned the recent US attacks on Iran following Israeli aggression, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Iranian government and its people.

Expressing deep condolences for the loss of precious lives, the prime minister prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the attacks.

PAKISTAN CONDEMNS US ATTACK ON IRAN

Pakistan strongly condemned the recent US attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, calling them a clear violation of international law.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said Iran has the right to self-defence under the UN Charter. It expressed deep concern over rising regional tensions and violence, urging that the protection of civilian lives and property must be ensured.

The spokesperson emphasized that escalating conflict could have serious regional and global repercussions.

Pakistan called on all parties to respect international humanitarian law, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy under the UN Charter remain the only path to resolution.