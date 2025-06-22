PM Shehbaz discusses Iran crisis with Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In the wake of US attacks on Iran, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held an urgent consultation with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Nawaz Sharif.

According to party sources, the PM discussed the evolving situation in the wake of the US strikes with Nawaz Sharif.

Following this consultation, PM contacted the Iranian President to condemn the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The discussions between PM and elder Sharif also covered the possibility of convening a meeting of the National Security Committee. The PML-N leader emphasized that Pakistan would continue to extend unconditional diplomatic support to Iran.

The PML-N leader stated that "Pakistan seeks peace, not war, and stressed the need to end tensions between the two nations and that Pakistan is actively engaging with the international community to reduce regional tensions."

Furthermore, while briefing the party leader, PM Shehbaz reiterated that "Pakistan is playing a pivotal role in advancing peace efforts and that the country’s defense remains in strong hands, fully capable of addressing all challenges."