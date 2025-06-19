Trump hails Field Marshal Asim Munir for ceasefire, talks Israel-Iran conflict at White House

The development came during a one-on-one meeting between Asim Munir and Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – Field Marshal Asim Munir and US president Donald Trump discussed Pak-India was and Iran-Israel conflict during discussion at the White House in Washington on Wednesday.

The development came during a one-on-one meeting between Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir and President Trump over lunch at the White House Cabinet Room.

US President Donald Trump said the Pakistan Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, played an instrumental role in stopping last month’s deadly Pakistan-India war.

Talking to reporters following the meeting, the US president said that he had the honour of meeting with Field Marshal Asim Munir. Trump further said that he invited Pakistan army chief to thank him for ending the war with India.

“This man (Asim Munir) was extremely influential in stopping it from the Pakistani side …”, the US leader said.

“They were going at it, and both are nuclear countries,” Trump added.

“I stopped a war between two major nations,” he said.

The US president, who had a telephonic conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated his statement that he brought the war between the two South Asian powers to a halt.

Trump underlined his role in brokering a deal between India and Pakistan despite New Delhi’s claim that it worked out a ceasefire with Pakistan directly without Washington’s involvement.

“I stopped the war between India and Pakistan. I love Pakistan, and (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night, and we will make a trade deal with Modi of India.”

The high-profile meeting between US President Donald Trump and Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir concluded in Washington, where the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including regional security and the recent Pakistan-India conflict.

During the discussion, Field Marshal Munir briefed President Trump on the situation arising from hostilities with India and emphasised the need for lasting peace in the region.

Both sides also exchanged views on strengthening Pakistan-US relations.

Field Marshal Munir stressed the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation and enhancing strategic ties. President Trump hosted a luncheon in honor of the visiting military chief.

The rare, direct meeting between the Chief of Army Staff and President Trump took place in the White House Cabinet Room, highlighting the importance both sides are placing on renewed strategic engagement.

The meeting follows a year of heightened bilateral contact between the two nations. It also comes shortly after President Trump successfully brokered a ceasefire between Pakistan and India and reiterated his offer to mediate the long-standing Kashmir dispute.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, hailed the meeting between Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and US President Donald Trump as a positive development for strengthening Pakistan-US relations.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Bilawal said, “Today’s meeting between Field Marshal Asim Munir and Donald Trump is a step forward in improving bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States.”

He noted that the meeting comes at a significant time, as Trump recently played a mediating role in brokering a ceasefire, following which Pakistan achieved a decisive victory against India in a five-day conflict.

Earlier, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Fied arrived at the White House to meet President Trump.

Couple of days ago, Field Marshal Munir interacted with the overseas Pakistani community in Washington DC as he is on an official visit to the United States.

He received a warm reception and welcome from the overseas Pakistanis, who gathered in large numbers to meet with the army chief

“The diaspora warmly appreciated the outstanding performance of the Armed Forces during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos/Marka-e-Haq, showcasing their bravery and professionalism,” the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

During the interaction, the COAS expressed his deep appreciation for the vital and most significant role being played by overseas Pakistanis for being ambassadors of Pakistan. He acknowledged their contributions to the Pakistan's economy, and global reputation by contributing actively through remittances, investments and higher achievements in other domains.

The overseas Pakistanis shared their experiences with the army chief.

Field Marshal Munir emphasized the importance of engagement with the overseas Pakistanis, highlighting the need for continued collaboration and cooperation to address common challenges and promote cooperation.

The interaction concluded with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment, as the COAS and the overseas Pakistanis pledged to work together towards a more secure, prosperous, and resilient Pakistan.

It is worth noting that last month, India launched unprovoked strikes on several Pakistani cities and airbases, citing the April 22 Pahalgam incident as the reason.

Pak-India Ceasefire

Field Marshal Asim Munir’s visit to the US carries strategic importance in context of the Trump’s recent diplomatic intervention to mediate a ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

The May 10 ceasefire followed military escalation triggered by the Pahalgam incident in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, for which New Delhi accused Islamabad without presenting any supporting evidence.

The military confrontation, which continued for 87 hours, between the nuclear neighbours involved cross-border airstrikes and loss of life. In Pakistan, 40 civilians and 113 military personnel were martyred due to the Indian aggression.

In retaliation to Indian military actions, Pakistan launched "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos," which reportedly led to the downing of six Indian Air Force jets, including three Rafale fighters.

The conflict came to a halt on May 10 after the United States successfully facilitated a ceasefire agreement.



