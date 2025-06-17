Kashmir is lifeline of Pakistan, says ISPR DG

Students played a key role in Operation “Bunyan-un-Marsoos”, says DG ISPR

Updated On: Tue, 17 Jun 2025 19:18:29 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif has praised the role of Pakistani youth, especially students, in the success of Operation "Bunyan-un-Marsoos", saying that they helped crush India’s strategic illusions once and for all.

The ISPR DG made these remarks during his visit to Jinnah University for Women in Karachi, where he received a warm welcome from the administration and students.

Addressing a charged crowd of young women, he highlighted the bravery, unity, and sacrifices that marked the operation, as well as the public’s key contribution in standing shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces.

General Ahmed Sharif said, “There is no doubt that Kashmir is the lifeline of Pakistan.

The people of Balochistan are deeply connected to the country through ties of religion, culture, and tradition.” He added that a handful of Indian-backed militants could never damage the strong bond between Balochistan and the rest of Pakistan.

He also shared that the strategy of the Pakistan Armed Forces in Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos effectively broke the back of hostile plans and foiled the enemy’s malicious intentions.

The ISPR DG emphasized how public awareness and support helped in keeping national unity intact.