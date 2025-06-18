Bilawal sees COAS-Trump talks as positive step for Pakistan-US relations

Pakistan Pakistan Bilawal sees COAS-Trump talks as positive step for Pakistan-US relations

Former FM Bilawal Bhutto sees military diplomacy and U.S. mediation as key to regional peace.

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 18 Jun 2025 19:44:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, hailed the upcoming meeting between Pakistan’s Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and US President Donald Trump as a positive development for strengthening Pakistan-US relations.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Bilawal said, “Today’s meeting between Field Marshal Asim Munir and Donald Trump is a step forward in improving bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States.”

He noted that the meeting comes at a significant time, as Trump recently played a mediating role in brokering a ceasefire, following which Pakistan achieved a decisive victory against India in a five-day conflict.

Also read: Modi maintains there was no US mediation in ceasefire with Pakistan



The former Foreign Minister criticized India for rejecting peace efforts and US diplomacy, stating, “Pakistan neither seeks confrontation nor demands negotiations, but we acknowledge that peace is in the best interest of both nations.”

Bilawal added that there is no military solution to the disputes, calling India’s weaponisation of water resources and repression in Kashmir “unacceptable.”

He further condemned India's politicisation of terrorism, emphasising that the path forward lies in honest diplomacy, not in denial or delay.