President Trump hosts lunch for Field Marshal Asim Munir at White House

Pakistan Pakistan President Trump hosts lunch for Field Marshal Asim Munir at White House

Trump is scheduled to have a closed-press lunch in the Cabinet Room with Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 19 Jun 2025 00:02:35 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – The high-profile meeting between US President Donald Trump and Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir concluded in Washington, where the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including regional security and the recent Pakistan-India conflict.

During the discussion, Field Marshal Munir briefed President Trump on the situation arising from hostilities with India and emphasised the need for lasting peace in the region.

Both sides also exchanged views on strengthening Pakistan-US relations.

Field Marshal Munir stressed the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation and enhancing strategic ties. President Trump hosted a luncheon in honor of the visiting military chief.

Following the meeting, Field Marshal Asim Munir departed the White House.

The rare, direct meeting between the Chief of Army Staff and President Trump took place in the White House Cabinet Room, highlighting the importance both sides are placing on renewed strategic engagement.

The meeting follows a year of heightened bilateral contact between the two nations. It also comes shortly after President Trump successfully brokered a ceasefire between Pakistan and India and reiterated his offer to mediate the long-standing Kashmir dispute.

Read also: Bilawal sees COAS-Trump talks as positive step for Pakistan-US relations

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, hailed the meeting between Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and US President Donald Trump as a positive development for strengthening Pakistan-US relations.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Bilawal said, “Today’s meeting between Field Marshal Asim Munir and Donald Trump is a step forward in improving bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States.”

He noted that the meeting comes at a significant time, as Trump recently played a mediating role in brokering a ceasefire, following which Pakistan achieved a decisive victory against India in a five-day conflict.

Earlier, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Fied arrived at the White House to meet President Trump.

Couple of days ago, Field Marshal Munir interacted with the overseas Pakistani community in Washington DC as he is on an official visit to the United States.

He received a warm reception and welcome from the overseas Pakistanis, who gathered in large numbers to meet with the army chief

“The diaspora warmly appreciated the outstanding performance of the Armed Forces during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos/Marka-e-Haq, showcasing their bravery and professionalism,” the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

Also read: Field Marshal Asim Munir meets expats in US, lauds their contribution to national economy



During the interaction, the COAS expressed his deep appreciation for the vital and most significant role being played by overseas Pakistanis for being ambassadors of Pakistan. He acknowledged their contributions to the Pakistan's economy, and global reputation by contributing actively through remittances, investments and higher achievements in other domains.

The overseas Pakistanis shared their experiences with the army chief.

Field Marshal Munir emphasized the importance of engagement with the overseas Pakistanis, highlighting the need for continued collaboration and cooperation to address common challenges and promote cooperation.

Also Read: Kashmir is lifeline of Pakistan, says ISPR DG



The interaction concluded with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment, as the COAS and the overseas Pakistanis pledged to work together towards a more secure, prosperous, and resilient Pakistan.

It is worth noting that last month, India launched unprovoked strikes on several Pakistani cities and airbases, citing the April 22 Pahalgam incident as the reason.

Pak-India Ceasefire

Field Marshal Asim Munir’s visit to the US carries strategic importance in context of the Trump’s recent diplomatic intervention to mediate a ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

The May 10 ceasefire followed military escalation triggered by the Pahalgam incident in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, for which New Delhi accused Islamabad without presenting any supporting evidence.

The military confrontation, which continued for 87 hours, between the nuclear neighbours involved cross-border airstrikes and loss of life. In Pakistan, 40 civilians and 113 military personnel were martyred due to the Indian aggression.

Also Read: Trump again claims he brokered Pak-India ceasefire



In retaliation to Indian military actions, Pakistan launched "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos," which reportedly led to the downing of six Indian Air Force jets, including three Rafale fighters.

The conflict came to a halt on May 10 after the United States successfully facilitated a ceasefire agreement.



