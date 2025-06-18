Field Marshal Asim Munir arrives at White House to meet President Trump

Trump is scheduled to have a closed-press lunch in the Cabinet Room with Field Marshal Asim Munir.

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Fied has arrived at the White House to meet United States President Donald Trump.

The meeting between the US president and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir would start soon and they would discuss things over lunch shortly.

A White House itinerary of President Trump for Wednesday shows his lunch meeting with Field Marshal Munir.

Earlier on Monday, Field Marshal Munir interacted with the overseas Pakistani community in Washington DC as he is on an official visit to the United States.

He received a warm reception and welcome from the overseas Pakistanis, who gathered in large numbers to meet with the army chief

“The diaspora warmly appreciated the outstanding performance of the Armed Forces during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos/Marka-e-Haq, showcasing their bravery and professionalism,” the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

During the interaction, the COAS expressed his deep appreciation for the vital and most significant role being played by overseas Pakistanis for being ambassadors of Pakistan. He acknowledged their contributions to the Pakistan's economy, and global reputation by contributing actively through remittances, investments and higher achievements in other domains.

The overseas Pakistanis shared their experiences with the army chief.

Field Marshal Munir emphasized the importance of engagement with the overseas Pakistanis, highlighting the need for continued collaboration and cooperation to address common challenges and promote cooperation.

The interaction concluded with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment, as the COAS and the overseas Pakistanis pledged to work together towards a more secure, prosperous, and resilient Pakistan.

It is worth noting that last month, India launched unprovoked strikes on several Pakistani cities and airbases, citing the April 22 Pahalgam incident as the reason.

Pak-India Ceasefire

Field Marshal Asim Munir’s visit to the US carries strategic importance in context of the Trump’s recent diplomatic intervention to mediate a ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

The May 10 ceasefire followed military escalation triggered by the Pahalgam incident in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, for which New Delhi accused Islamabad without presenting any supporting evidence.

The military confrontation, which continued for 87 hours, between the nuclear neighbours involved cross-border airstrikes and loss of life. In Pakistan, 40 civilians and 113 military personnel were martyred due to the Indian aggression.

In retaliation to Indian military actions, Pakistan launched "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos," which reportedly led to the downing of six Indian Air Force jets, including three Rafale fighters.

The conflict came to a halt on May 10 after the United States successfully facilitated a ceasefire agreement.



