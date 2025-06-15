Pakistan advocates peace, rejects military solutions: Bilawal

Bilawal emphasises diplomacy over conflict, urging India to return to negotiating table

Sun, 15 Jun 2025 11:56:11 PKT

BRUSSELS (Dunya News) - The Pakistani parliamentary delegation head, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, asserted that Pakistan is committed to peace and believes that issues like Kashmir and terrorism cannot be resolved through military means.

He stressed that diplomacy and dialogue are the only viable solutions.

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels, Bilawal said Pakistan had offered transparent investigations into the Pahalgam incident, but India refused. “I’ve come to talk about peace,” he stated, adding that Pakistan desires lasting peace in the region and reiterated that war solves nothing.

He emphasised that Pakistan firmly believes in comprehensive dialogue, while India continues to avoid negotiations. “The only way forward on all outstanding issues, including Kashmir, is diplomacy,” he said, further accusing India of using water as a weapon and provoking Pakistan by threatening to cut off water supplies.

The PPP Chairman lamented that despite Pakistan’s willingness to resolve issues through dialogue, India consistently evades talks, resulting in escalating tensions.

“Without talks, the situation will only worsen,” he warned.

Bilawal also noted that even though both nations are nuclear powers, tensions have escalated dangerously. He mentioned Pakistan had raised the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council and expressed willingness to participate in any transparent investigation. “The war may have ended, but true peace has not been established,” he added.

When asked about the Middle East, Bilawal confirmed Pakistan’s condemnation of Israel’s attack on Iran, stating that the world cannot afford a third world war.