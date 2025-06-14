Pakistan warns UNSC of grave threat to world peace posed by Israeli attack on Iran

Ambassador Asim strongly called for the resolution of the crisis through dialogue and diplomacy.

UNITED NATIONS (Web Desk) - Israel’s strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities constitute a “grave danger and a serious threat” to the peace, security, and stability of the entire region and beyond, Pakistan told the Security Council during an emergency session convened on Friday.

The 15-member Council cleared its original schedule to address the rapidly evolving crisis, also hearing from the head of the UN nuclear watchdog, who warned of the grave risks to regional stability and nuclear safety.

In his remarks, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, strongly condemned the “unjustified and illegitimate” aggression by Israel against Iran, reaffirming that Islamabad stood in resolute solidarity with the Iranian government and people.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi requested the Security Council meeting, saying Israel “has now crossed every red line, and the international community must not allow these crimes to go unpunished.

Among those supporting the request for meeting were Pakistan, China and Russia.

Amid escalating tensions, the Pakistani envoy urged the Security Council to discharge its responsibility to uphold international law and stop this aggression immediately.

Briefing the Security Council, Rosemary DiCarlo, UN Under-Secretary-General for political affairs told ambassadors that the repercussions of the attacks were already reverberating.

“I reaffirm the Secretary-General’s condemnation of any military escalation in the Middle East,” she said, urging both Israel and Iran to exercise maximum restraint and “avoid at all costs a descent into deeper and wider regional conflict”.

She also noted that the military escalation came just as “some significant diplomatic developments” were unfolding, including the planned resumption of United States-Iranian talks in Oman at the weekend. Latest reports indicate that Iran will no longer attend.

Ms. DiCarlo urged parties to stay the diplomatic course.

“A peaceful resolution through negotiations remains the best means to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme,” she said.

“We must at all costs avoid a growing conflagration which would have enormous global consequences.”

Also briefing the Council, Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said his agency was in constant contact with the Iranian Nuclear Regulatory Authority to assess the status of affected facilities and determine broader impacts on nuclear safety and security.

He stressed that nuclear sites must never be targeted – under any circumstances.

“Such attacks have serious implications for nuclear security, nuclear safety and safeguards, as well as regional and international peace and security,” Mr. Grossi said.

He stands ready to travel to the region at the earliest opportunity, he added, to assess the situation and support safety, security and non-proliferation efforts in Iran.

“It is clear that the only sustainable path forward for Iran, for Israel, the entire region and the international community is one grounded in dialogue and diplomacy to ensure peace, stability and cooperation.”

Grossi concluded by offering the IAEA as a neutral platform where “facts prevail over rhetoric” and where technical engagement replace escalation.

“I reaffirm my personal and the agency’s readiness to facilitate dialogue and support efforts that promote transparency, security and the peaceful resolution of nuclear issues in Iran.”

