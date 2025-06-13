PM Shehbaz orders safe return of Pakistani Zaireen from Iran

Israel launched widespread attacks on Iran

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed all concerned authorities to ensure the safety and swift return of Pakistani Zaireen currently in Iran, following Israel’s deadly airstrikes.

Earlier, Israel launched widespread attacks on Iran, targeting nuclear sites, missile facilities, and senior military officials. In response, Iran vowed a strong retaliation and launched around 100 drones towards Israeli territory, which Israel claimed to be intercepted.

In order to ensure safety & security of our nationals / Zaireens in Iran, we have activated a 24/7 Crisis Managament Unit (CMU) at Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Pakistan Embassy in Tehran has also been directed to provide all facilitation to community members/Zaireens. The… — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) June 13, 2025

In response to the situation, a Crisis Management Cell has been set up at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to monitor developments and coordinate support. The Pakistani Embassy in Iran has also been placed on high alert and tasked with assisting pilgrims. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar shared the embassy's emergency contact: (0098)-2166941388.

PM Shehbaz stressed the urgent need for all possible steps to protect Pakistani citizens and facilitate their safe return. He ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassy in Iran to stay on high alert until regional tensions ease.

The Foreign Office has also advised Pakistani pilgrims to reconsider travel to Iran and Iraq due to the deteriorating security situation.