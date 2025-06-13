Iran names new top brass after Israel killings

World World Iran names new top brass after Israel killings

Khamenei named Mohammad Pakpour to replace Hossein Salami

Follow on Published On: Fri, 13 Jun 2025 15:05:24 PKT

TEHRAN (AFP) – Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has appointed new Revolutionary Guards and armed forces chiefs to replace those killed in targeted Israeli strikes on Friday.

In separate decrees, Khamenei named Mohammad Pakpour to replace Hossein Salami as commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Abdolrahim Mousavi to replace Mohammad Bagheri as chief of the armed forces general staff.

Israel attacked Iran's capital early Friday in strikes that targeted the country's nuclear program and killed at least two top military officers, raising the potential for an all-out war between the two bitter Middle East adversaries. It appeared to be the most significant attack Iran has faced since its 1980s war with Iraq.

The strikes came amid simmering tensions over Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme and appeared certain to trigger a reprisal, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning that “severe punishment” would be directed at Israel.

Multiple sites around the country were hit, including Iran's main nuclear enrichment facility, where black smoke could be seen rising into the air.

