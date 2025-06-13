Tremors felt in Chaman

Authorities have urged residents to remain calm but vigilant

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Tremors were felt in Chaman and surrounding areas on Friday evening, causing panic among local residents who rushed out of their homes in fear.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake measured 3.6 on the Richter scale. The tremors originated at a depth of 11 kilometers, with the epicenter located 15 kilometers northeast of Chaman.

Witnesses reported that residents began reciting religious verses and rushed to open areas as fear spread rapidly. No immediate reports of casualties or property damage have been received.

It is worth mentioning that just a day earlier, tremors were also felt in Turbat and nearby areas of Balochistan. That earthquake had a magnitude of 4.8 and occurred at a depth of 25 kilometers, with its epicenter 109 kilometers northeast of Turbat.

Balochistan lies in a seismically active zone, making it prone to frequent earthquakes. Authorities have urged residents to remain calm but vigilant.