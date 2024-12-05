Tremors felt in Lahore, several other cities of Punjab

According to Seismological Center, the intensity of earthquake was 5.1 on Richter scale

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Mild earthquake shook on Thursday various cities of Punjab, including the provincial capital Lahore, causing panic and fear among the people.

Tremors were also felt in Jhelum, Dina, Gujrat, Nankana Sahib, and other cities. Earthquake tremors were also felt in Phalia, Kasur, Phoolnagar, Sohawa, Sarai Alamgir, Kalabagh and other areas.

According to the Seismological Center, the intensity of the earthquake was recorded 5.1 on the Richter scale. The epicenter of the earthquake was Kharian while the depth was 15 kilometres, it added.

People came out of buildings and houses while reciting the Kalima.

Just a few days ago, a 3.2-magnitude moderate earthquake struck Quetta and outskirts. Its shocks were felt in different areas of the province, which spread panic among residents and villagers who came out of their houses reciting Kalima Tayyaba.

"The quake's epicentre was 68 kilometres Northwest of Quetta with a depth of 18 km,” a Met Dept official told Dunya News.

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Swat, Peshawar, and nearby regions, causing panic among residents.

According to the Seismological Centre, the quake originated at a depth of 212 kilometres with its epicenter located near the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Tajikistan boarder.

Citizens recited prayers and rushed out of their homes.