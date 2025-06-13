Ishaq Dar condemns Israeli attack on Iran, highlights economic improvements in Pakistan

Deputy PM says inflation and policy rates are falling as Pakistan moves towards economic stability

Fri, 13 Jun 2025 23:21:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar condemned Israel’s attack on Iran, calling it deeply regrettable and reaffirming Pakistan’s solidarity with Iran during this difficult time.

Speaking at a post-budget conference, Dar stated, “We stand with Iran. The Israeli strike is highly condemnable and deeply concerning.”

In addition to addressing foreign affairs, Dar provided an optimistic overview of Pakistan’s economic outlook. He said the country is now on a path to macroeconomic stability, citing a noticeable decline in inflation and policy interest rates.

Reflecting on the government’s economic journey, Dar noted, “When the PDM coalition took over, there were fears of a default. We managed to steer the country away from that risk.”

He added that recent government initiatives have begun to reflect in improved macroeconomic indicators and expressed confidence in Pakistan’s vast potential for growth.

