Israel's attack on Iran 'deeply alarming,' risks regional instability: PM

He urges UN to take urgent steps to prevent any further escalation

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemning Israel’s attack on Iran, said that this “highly irresponsible” act was “deeply alarming” and risked further instability in an already volatile region.

“I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, today’s unprovoked attack on Iran by Israel…This grave and highly irresponsible act is deeply alarming and risks further de-stabilising an already volatile region,” he wrote on X.

He also conveyed his deepest sympathies to the Iranian people on the loss of lives in this attack.

The prime minister urged the international community and the United Nations to take urgent steps to prevent any further escalation that could imperil regional and global peace.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also condemned the strikes calling it a brazen violation of Iran’s sovereignty.

Dar, in a statement on his X timeline, said that this abhorrent action had shaken the foundations of international law as well as the conscience of humanity.

The Foreign Office also condemned the “unjustified and illegitimate” aggression by Israel against Iran, reaffirming that it stood in resolute solidarity with the government and the people of Iran.

“The Israeli military strikes violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and clearly contravene the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law. Iran has the right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter,” Foreign Office spokesperson added.